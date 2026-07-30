Global Diplomatic Diaries: A Schedule of Significant Events

International diplomacy takes center stage as global leaders gear up for a series of pivotal meetings and anniversaries stretching from July to September. Notable events include Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Ankara, highlighting the Middle Eastern geopolitical discussions on the agenda.

A flurry of diplomatic travels sees UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visiting Serbia, while South Korean President Lee Jae Myung embarks on a multinational tour including the United States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Germany. Regional cooperation and economic discussions are key themes during these encounters.

A host of commemorative events will also mark historical milestones, from Poland's remembrance of the Warsaw Uprising to Japan's anniversary of its World War II surrender. Leaders worldwide will reaffirm diplomatic ties and address pressing global issues at summits, solidifying international partnerships.