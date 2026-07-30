Moscow's New Arsenal: North Korean Missiles Strike Ukraine
A recent Russian attack near Kryvyi Rih, believed to use a North Korean missile, resulted in a family's death. This marks the first deployment in almost a year, suggesting Russia's renewed stockpile as it continues its aggression towards Ukraine with intensified missile strikes.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian overnight attack killed a family near the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, reportedly using a North Korean missile, according to sources. This would mark the first use of such a weapon in almost a year.
Russia has previously used North Korean missiles on Ukrainian targets. However, their recent deployment after a significant pause suggests a new stockpile available for Moscow as it continues to ramp up missile strikes on Ukraine.
The resumption of North Korean missile use signifies a strategic intensification in Russia's military operations against its neighbor, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the conflict.