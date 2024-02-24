U.S. to rally support for Haiti mission at CARICOM summit, State Dept official says
At the upcoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting in Guyana, the United States will push for more support for a security mission to Haiti, State Department official Brian Nichols said on Friday. Nichols added that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield would "reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path toward elections" in Haiti. Kenya has offered to lead the mission, though it has faced roadblocks in court.
