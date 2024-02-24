Toddler abducted from govt hospital in Udaipur

An unidentified woman allegedly abducted a 13-month-old girl from Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in Udaipur in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The toddler, Avyansh, was sleeping with her mother in the corridor of the hospital when the incident occurred, they said.

When the mother woke up around 4 am, she found that her daughter was missing and alerted the hospital administration, police said.

An official from the hospital said the woman, whose daughter was abducted, had come to the hospital as an attendant and was not a patient.

''They were sleeping in the corridor when another woman, who was also sleeping there, picked up the girl and left the hospital,'' the official said upon examining the CCTV footage.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) at Hathipole police station, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

