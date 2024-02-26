Left Menu

One Point One Solutions acquires majority stake in ITCube for Rs 84 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:54 IST
One Point One Solutions, which offers Business Process Management (BPM) services, has acquired a majority stake in rival firm ITCube Solutions for Rs 84 crore.

ITCube is an IT and BPM/KPO services firm headquartered in Pune and Cincinnati in the US, the Navi Mumbai-based One Point One Solutions said in a statement.

The acquisition will enable One Point, founded in 2006 by Akshay Chhabra, to expand its current verticals, including healthcare and offerings in IT services, the statement added.

ITCube, which has been in operation since 2003, is a debt-free and profitable company employing over 600 professionals offering digital solutions in the healthcare and construction spaces, it said. Akshay Chhabra, the founder and managing director of One Point One, said the acquisition broadens the company's verticals and capabilities to cater to clients across diverse industries especially in the US market.

One Point serves industries such as e-commerce, retail, consumer durables, FMCG, banking/finance, travel, hospitality, and insurance. It has service centres in Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore, and Indore.

