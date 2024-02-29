Palestinian Authority receives $114 mln from Israel, Norway says
The Palestinian Authority has received 407 million shekel ($114 million) from Israel, with more funds on the way in the coming days, following an agreement earlier this month to release frozen tax funds, the Norwegian government said on Thursday.
($1 = 3.5697 shekels)
