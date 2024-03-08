Left Menu

Saree seen as symbol of India by foreigners, says MP CM Yadav

Women from neighbouring countries wearing sarees abroad are linked to India since the garment has been an identity of Bharatiya culture for thousands of years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.He was speaking at the Saree Walkathon event here on Thursday, on the eve of International Womens Day.Saree has been the identity of Bharatiya culture for thousands of years.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-03-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 08:43 IST
Women from neighbouring countries wearing sarees abroad are linked to India since the garment has been an "identity of Bharatiya culture" for thousands of years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

He was speaking at the 'Saree Walkathon' event here on Thursday, on the eve of International Women's Day.

"Saree has been the identity of Bharatiya culture for thousands of years. Its connection with India is so profound that if a woman from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka is seen wearing a saree abroad then she is considered as Indian,'' he said.

The British tried to discourage the wearing of the saree to ensure Indians get disconnected from their roots, he said at the event, which saw the participation of about 40,000 women.

According to eye-witnesses, some women expressed displeasure as the CM arrived late and a few of them complained they couldn't leave since the gates of the event venue, a stadium, were locked. The gates were, however, opened later, they added.

CM Yadav apologised from the stage saying he was late while flying from Singrauli but still attended the event as he had promised he would do so.

