North Korean delegation meets Mongolian President in rare visit -KCNA

North Korea's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said, in a rare foreign trip by a diplomatic delegation from the isolated state.

Updated: 12-03-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 03:05 IST
  • South Korea

North Korea's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday, North Korean state media KCNA said, in a rare foreign trip by a diplomatic delegation from the isolated state. The trip comes as Pyongyang appears to be expanding diplomatic engagement after keeping its borders tightly shut during the pandemic.

Khurelsukh and Pak talked about developing the friendly relations established by previous leaders of their respective countries and strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation, KCNA said, adding Pak also met with his Mongolian counterpart on Monday. Separately, Russia's deputy minister of culture is expected to visit North Korea around the anniversary of a bilateral agreement, KCNA said on Tuesday.

