Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:12 IST
Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iran-aligned Houthis fired on Tuesday one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, but it did not hit the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.

"United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Wednesday.

