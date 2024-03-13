Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iran-aligned Houthis fired on Tuesday one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, but it did not hit the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.
"United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM added in a statement early on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US forces destroy unmanned surface vessels, mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and UAV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen
Yemen's Houthis say Red Sea attacks will only be reassessed if Israeli "aggression" stops
Ambrey reports incident west of Yemen's Red Sea port Hodeidah
Ambrey reports incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah -Advisory note
UKMTO receives report of incident 60 NM west of Yemen's Hodeidah