PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 06:46 IST
Four, including three Indians, arrested while entering US illegally from Canada
At least four people, including three Indian nationals, have been arrested in Up state New York along the Canada border when they were trying to enter the US illegally, officials here said on Wednesday.

The US Border Patrol arrested four people, including a woman, when they were jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.

The fourth person, a man, was identified from the Dominican Republic.

The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury as they were approached by the police and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit.

The injured woman received first aid from Erie County Sheriff's deputies and US Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP). After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical centre.

The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

The three men are being processed for removal and detained in Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under Sections 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a media release said.

The woman remains at a local medical centre awaiting further medical treatment.

