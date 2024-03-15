Kremlin says U.S. conducting covert influence campaign against Russia

The Kremlin on Friday said that the United States has been trying to conduct a covert influence campaign against Russia but that Moscow's security services had taken action to minimize its impact.

The Kremlin was commenting on a Reuters report that Donald Trump as U.S. president authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the U.S. is currently trying to conduct a similar campaign against Russia, which is holding presidential elections.

