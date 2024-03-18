Left Menu

EU council agrees on a 5 bln euro aid to Ukraine armed forces

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:25 IST
The European council on Monday agreed to increase its support to Ukrainian armed forces by 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion), through a dedicated assistance fund, it said in a statement.

"With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia's war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to", EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

