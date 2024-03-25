Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

Headlines - BBC to explore third-party deals as it looks to reboot under plan for future - UK launches 'national endeavour' to reinforce nuclear deterrent - UK MPs to be given warnings on threat of Chinese cyber attacks - Advent and CVC make joint bid for European pet food business

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - BBC to explore third-party deals as it looks to reboot under plan for future - UK launches 'national endeavour' to reinforce nuclear deterrent - UK MPs to be given warnings on threat of Chinese cyber attacks - Advent and CVC make joint bid for European pet food business

Overview - The BBC must "radically transform and renew" by rebuilding online services, investing in programmes and boosting commercial income with possible third-party deals, according to plans to be set out by its director-general Tim Davie this week. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will set out plans to boost Britain's nuclear workforce on Monday, as increased submarine building and the growing needs of the nuclear energy industry are forecast to create 40,000 new jobs by 2030. - British deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is set to address the country's lawmakers about the cyber security threat posed by China on Monday as worries about possible interference grow before an election expected later this year. - Private equity groups Advent International and CVC Capital have teamed up to bid for Partner in Pet Food (PPF), a maker of animal food owned by Cinven. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

