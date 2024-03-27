Poland dismisses Eurocorps commander amid couterintelligence probe

Poland has dismissed a top general from his position as commander of a European military body, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, after the country's counterintelligence service launched an investigation into his security clearance. Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Gromadzinski had been serving as commander of Eurocorps, a joint military group of some EU and NATO states, since June 2023, after a career that had seen him serve in Iraq and command Poland's 18th Mechanized Division.

"The Military Counterintelligence Service initiated inspection proceedings regarding the personal security clearance of Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Gromadzinski in connection with obtaining new information about the officer," Poland's defence ministry said in a statement. "Therefore, a decision was made to dismiss Lt. Gen. Gromadzinski from his position as Eurocorps commander and his immediate return to the country."

It did not give details of the investigation. Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Eurocorps spokesperson for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)