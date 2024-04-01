HAL delivers two Dornier 228 planes to Guyana Defence Force: President Ali

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:35 IST
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force, the country's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said on Monday.

He shared the information along with photographs of the delivered aircraft in a post on X.

''The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited @HALHQBLR delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes,'' he posted from his X handle.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Guyana, said, ''High Commissioner welcomed IAF team visiting Guyana to deliver the HAL-228 aircraft as part of Line of Credit from India to Guyana. A new chapter in India-Guyana partnership begins The development comes more than a year after the Guyanese president and his delegation had visited an HAL facility in India.

''His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (fourth from right) and his delegation visited HAL's Kanpur Division and appreciated its technology prowess. The delegation showed keen interest in Hindustan 228 aircraft,'' the HAL had posted on X on January 13, 2023.

Months later, a delegation from the HAL had visited and met President Ali, as a follow-up to his visit to India in early 2023.

