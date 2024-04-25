President Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members in various international obligations in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the South African Development Community (SADC) Maritime security strategy.

The President has informed the National Assembly and Acting Speaker of the move, which was done in accordance with section 201(2)(C) of the Constitution.

“The President has extended the employment of 1 495 members of the SANDF for service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the Republic of South Africa towards the SADC Region.

“The deployment will help combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists affecting the northern areas of Mozambique under Operation VIKELA,” the Presidency said in a statement.

That deployment will last until the end of the year at an estimated cost of R984 368 057.

“The extended employment of 1 198 members of the SANDF, at the estimate expenditure of R805 057 755, is for service in fulfilment of an international obligation towards the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission [MONUSCO] in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Lastly, the 200 members of the SANDF extension of employment is for the fulfilment of an international obligation towards SADC Maritime Security Strategy [SADC MSS]. This deployment will help counter the threat of piracy and other related illegal maritime activities along the Southern African coast of the Indian Ocean. The expenditure estimate to be incurred for this deployment amounts to R35 325 852.

“President Ramaphosa will communicate the report to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces,” the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)