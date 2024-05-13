Left Menu

Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:01 IST
Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said on Monday it had lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages, including U.S.-Israeli citizen Hersh Golberg-Poline, because of Israeli bombardment of Gaza over the past 10 days.

Goldberg-Polin, who previously pleaded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his release in a video message published by the group in late April, is one of more than 250 Israelis and foreigners kidnapped by Hamas-led fighters during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

