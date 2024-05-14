LibMAC unveils plans to develop nationwide mine action strategy in Libya

The Libyan Mine Action Center (LibMAC) has unveiled plans to develop a nationwide mine action strategy, working in conjunction with the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya’s (UNSMIL) Mine Action Section. This announcement was made during a significant event in Tripoli on May 9th, commemorating International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance.

The event, under the theme "Protecting Lives and Building Peace," featured speeches from leading figures in the sector, followed by a panel discussion and an exhibition showcasing demining efforts and educational activities concerning the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The gathering drew approximately 200 attendees, including officials from the Presidential Council and the ministries of defense, interior, and health, as well as mayors, affected community members, and international representatives like the Dutch Ambassador to Libya, and military attachés from Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Fatma Zourrig, Chief of UNSMIL’s Mine Action Section, provided an overview of the mission's advisory role in helping Libyan institutions clear explosive ordnance to safeguard civilians and manage weapons stockpiles to avoid proliferation and accidental explosions. She highlighted that although Libya has successfully cleared about 36 percent of its hazardous areas, approximately 436 million square meters of land remain contaminated with mines and explosives.

Zourrig also shared alarming statistics from the last five years, where over 400 people were injured or killed due to explosive ordnance accidents, including 35 in the past year alone, with children making up 26 of the recent victims.

"These figures not only emphasize the severe challenges we face but also the critical need for international cooperation to enhance the capabilities of the mine action sector," Zourrig stated. She underscored that the forthcoming Libya Mine Action Strategy would establish clear priorities and objectives, foster effective collaborations between national and international partners, and significantly reduce the risks to communities from mines and unexploded ordnance.