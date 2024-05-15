Left Menu

RED.Health Secures USD 20 Million in Strategic Funding

Medical emergency platform RED.Health raises $20 million in Series B funding, led by Jungle Ventures. The funds will be used to enhance technology solutions like auto-dispatch systems to improve efficiency and response times. RED.Health aims to scale operations and become India's integrated medical emergency response platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:40 IST
  • India

Medical emergency response platform RED.Health on Wednesday said it has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 167 crore) in Series B funding round.

The new investment was led by Jungle Ventures and saw participation from existing and new investors, including HealthQuad, HealthX, and Alteria Capital, it said in a statement.

The company intends to utilise the funds to bring in technology-driven solutions like auto-dispatch system that will minimise human errors and optimise response time, it added.

''With this round, we're set to scale operations in becoming the only integrated medical emergency response platform in India,'' RED.Health Founder and CEO Prabhdeep Singh said.

