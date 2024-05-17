Left Menu

34 Insurgents Lay Down Arms to Assam Rifles

Thirty-four armed insurgents of UNLFP trying to sneak into Manipur from Myanmar have surrendered before the Assam Rifles with their automatic weapons, officials said Friday.They were trying to enter into Manipur after they came under intense firing from the rival PDF in Myanmar, the officials said.

Updated: 17-05-2024 22:07 IST
Thirty-four armed insurgents of UNLF(P) trying to sneak into Manipur from Myanmar have surrendered before the Assam Rifles with their automatic weapons, officials said Friday.

They were trying to enter into Manipur after they came under intense firing from the rival PDF in Myanmar, the officials said. They were spotted and challenged by Assam Rifles unit that was keeping a vigil in the area, they said.

The entire group of the 34 armed insurgents chose to surrender with their automatic weapons before the force, they said. They were later handed over to the state police, they said.

The surrendered cadre is believed to be from the valley-based insurgent group UNLF (P) that had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Union government and the Manipur government on November 29, 2023, they said.

