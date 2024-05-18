Left Menu

North Korea's Kim accelerates production to shore up nuclear force, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance technology, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 18-05-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 03:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance technology, state media KCNA said on Saturday. While visiting an arms factory on Friday, Kim made the production order to bolster nuclear war deterrence, KCNA said. This way, the enemy would be afraid of North Korea's nuclear combat posture, Kim added.

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said. Kim expressed satisfaction at the successful test, KCNA said. Friday's launches came a day after the U.S. and South Korea conducted joint drills with stealth fighter jets simulating air combat.

