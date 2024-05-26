Knife Attack in Lyon Metro: Three Injured, Suspect Arrested

Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said. "Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.

ActuLyon news website, citing a police source, said the suspect was 27 years old, known to police for common law crimes, and had not made any religious or political claim. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra and Tomasz Janowski)

