Knife Attack in Lyon Metro: Three Injured, Suspect Arrested
Three people were injured in a knife attack aboard the metro in Lyon, France. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old suspect known for common law crimes. Deputy Mayor Mohamed Chihi expressed his condolences for the victims. The suspect has not made any religious or political claims.
Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said. "Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.
ActuLyon news website, citing a police source, said the suspect was 27 years old, known to police for common law crimes, and had not made any religious or political claim. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra and Tomasz Janowski)
