Runaway SUV Hits Sanitary Worker, Suspensions Follow
In Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, an unmanned SUV parked on a slope moved down, hitting a sanitary worker. The incident led to the suspension of two policemen, Rohit Dongre and Anand Singh, for negligence. The injured worker is under treatment at a district hospital. The incident highlights serious lapses in police responsibility.
- Country:
- India
In a freak accident, an SUV without a driver parked on a slope moved down and hit a sanitary worker in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the suspension of a police officer, who apparently owns the vehicle, and his colleague.
A CCTV grab shows the SUV hurtling down and hitting the sanitary worker who was cleaning the road. The incident occurred on Saturday evening.
Deori police station in-charge Rohit Dongre and Women police station head Anand Singh were suspended for carelessness, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said on Sunday.
The injured worker is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.
Police sources said the incident occurred after Dongre and Singh returned from a training programme and were having food at a hotel in Rajghat area in Sagar.
There was no driver in the SUV, which belongs to Dongre, while Singh was sitting on the adjacent passenger seat, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Three, Injures Four in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh
Voting begins for eight seats in 4th phase of Lok Sabha poll in Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav casts vote in Ujjain
Polling Underway for Eight Lok Sabha Seats in Madhya Pradesh
Polling commences for 8 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh: Official
Lok Sabha poll 2024: Madhya Pradesh records 14.97 pc voter turnout in initial trend till 9 am