Runaway SUV Hits Sanitary Worker, Suspensions Follow

In a freak accident, an SUV without a driver parked on a slope moved down and hit a sanitary worker in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the suspension of a police officer, who apparently owns the vehicle, and his colleague.

A CCTV grab shows the SUV hurtling down and hitting the sanitary worker who was cleaning the road. The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Deori police station in-charge Rohit Dongre and Women police station head Anand Singh were suspended for carelessness, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said on Sunday.

The injured worker is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Police sources said the incident occurred after Dongre and Singh returned from a training programme and were having food at a hotel in Rajghat area in Sagar.

There was no driver in the SUV, which belongs to Dongre, while Singh was sitting on the adjacent passenger seat, they said.

