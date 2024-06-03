Left Menu

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims 13 Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Thirteen people, including four children, died and 15 were injured when their tractor-trolley overturned in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. The victims were part of a marriage party from Rajasthan. Two severely injured individuals have been taken to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 03-06-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 00:00 IST
In a tragic incident, 13 individuals, including four children, lost their lives when a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district at 8pm on Sunday.

Fifteen others were injured, with 13 admitted to the district hospital and two receiving advanced care in Bhopal due to head and chest injuries.

The victims, part of a marriage party from Rajasthan's Motipura village, were en route to Kulampur. Authorities, including the district collector and the SP, have been closely monitoring the situation.

