Tragic Collision in Turkey: 10 Dead, 39 Injured in Major Highway Accident

Ten individuals lost their lives and 39 were injured in a horrific accident in southern Turkey. An intercity bus collided with a transport truck and two other vehicles on a main highway near Mersin. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 27-05-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 00:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ten people died and 39 others were injured in southern Turkey on Sunday when an intercity bus collided with three other vehicles on a main highway, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The bus, travelling to Istanbul from Diyarbakir, crashed into a transport truck and two other vehicles in the Tarsus district near the Mediterranean city of Mersin, he said on social media platform X.

The government said an investigation had been launched.

