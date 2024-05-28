Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested: The Deepak Agrola-Karamveer Kaala Connection

Delhi Police have arrested 22-year-old Kaili Tanwar, a member of the Deepak Agrola-Karamveer Kaala gang, wanted for murder and carrying a Rs 25,000 reward. She was nabbed in Fatehpur, Delhi, after a tip-off. Tanwar confessed to the crime, citing an old rivalry as the motive.

28-05-2024
The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman wanted in amurder case and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on her arrest, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused Kaili Tanwar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and a member of the Deepak Agrola-Karamveer Kaala gang, was arrested from the Fatehpur area in the national capital on Monday, they added.

Tanwar was wanted in a murder case lodged at Loni police station in Uttar Pradesh and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to her arrest, according to the police.

Based on a tip-off about Tanwar residing at a house near a bus stand in Fatehpur here, the police raided the area and nabbed the woman.

''On the basis of secret information, Tanwar was apprehended from the Fatehpur area on Monday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to the murder and added that and old rivalry led to the incident, Kaushik said.

The officer said the accused belonged to the Deepak Agrola-Karamveer Kaala gang, adding, ''he Uttar Pradesh police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of Kaili.'' The DCP further said that earlier on May 3, one Mohammad Faijan, who was wanted in the same case was arrested by the team of special cell after a brief exchange of fire.

