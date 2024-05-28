Cyclone Remal's Ravage: Bengal CM Banerjee's Assurance
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee voiced her concerns over the devastation caused by cyclone Remal. She expressed condolences to affected families and is closely monitoring relief efforts. Banerjee assured the public of overcoming these hard times and thanked those aiding in the crisis. Compensation plans are in discussion post-elections.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her concern over the damage caused by cyclone Remal in the coastal areas of the state and said that she is closely tracking the relief work done by the administration.
She expressed her condolences to the families who lost their members in the natural calamity.
''I pray for everyone's safety in the face of cyclone Remal and I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,'' Banerjee posted on X.
Assuring the people that the ongoing hard times would soon be over, the Bengal CM further extended her heartfelt gratitude to all those who assisted the people, who were in distress due to the cyclone.
''While I'm closely keeping track of the relief work, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my brothers and sisters who are providing necessary assistance to the people in this dire situation. We shall overcome!'' she added.
Banerjee on Monday said that the distribution of compensation for damage to crops and houses will initially be looked into by the administration as per the law, once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is withdrawn after the ongoing election is over her government will consider the same issue more seriously.
Six persons — one in Kolkata, two women in South 24 Parganas district, one in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district and a father-son duo in Memari in Purba Medinipur — lost their lives due to the cyclone.
On Monday, coastal regions of the state bore the brunt of cyclone Remal's fury, with significant infrastructural damage reported in both West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kin of Man Killed in Oman Protest Demand Compensation, Hold AISATS Accountable
Alipur Blaze: NGT orders Rs 20 lakh compensation to kin of 11 deceased
Messi's USD 20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams
Family of Deceased Oman Protester Demonstrates at AISATS Office, Demanding Compensation for Canceled Flight
Kerala widow's family protests outside airline office, seeks compensation