Tragic Assassination: Property Dealer Gunned Down in Bijnor

Sushil Kumar, a property dealer from Adampur village in Bijnor, was fatally shot in his office by two masked attackers on Wednesday night. The assailants fled the scene, and despite immediate medical attention, Kumar was declared dead at the district hospital. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:43 IST
A property dealer was shot dead inside his office here, police said on Thursday.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of Adampur village, was in his office on Wednesday night, when two masked attackers came on foot and shot him on the head, they said.

The accused fled from the spot after the attack, they said, adding Kumar was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the attackers are being identified from the CCTV footage installed around the incident spot.

