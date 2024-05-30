Iranian Regime Exploits Swedish Criminal Networks for Violent Acts
Swedish security service SAPO reported that Iran is using Swedish criminal networks to execute violent actions against states, groups, and individuals. Primarily targeting dissident groups from the Iranian diaspora and other nations including Israel, security has increased following incidents near Israel's embassy in Stockholm.
Swedish security service SAPO said on Thursday that it had seen the Iranian regime using criminal networks within Sweden to carry out violent acts against other states, groups, and individuals.
Primarily, these activities have targeted dissident groups and individuals from the Iranian diaspora but have also extended to representatives of other nations such as Israel, SAPO said in a statement. "Such activities could be carried out with a view to harming Israeli and Jewish interests, targets, and activities in Sweden," it added.
Following a suspected shooting
incident near Israel's embassy in Stockholm in May, and the discovery of an explosive device outside the same embassy in January, Swedish police have increased security around Israeli and Jewish interests within the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US State Dept moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review, officials say
ICC prosecutor faces demand for action against Israeli leaders and Russian attack over Putin warrant
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Biden administration initiates process for USD 1 bn arms deal with Israel
Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas-led militants in north and south Gaza