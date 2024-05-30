Left Menu

Iranian Regime Exploits Swedish Criminal Networks for Violent Acts

Swedish security service SAPO reported that Iran is using Swedish criminal networks to execute violent actions against states, groups, and individuals. Primarily targeting dissident groups from the Iranian diaspora and other nations including Israel, security has increased following incidents near Israel's embassy in Stockholm.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:50 IST
Iranian Regime Exploits Swedish Criminal Networks for Violent Acts
AI Generated Representative Image

Swedish security service SAPO said on Thursday that it had seen the Iranian regime using criminal networks within Sweden to carry out violent acts against other states, groups, and individuals.

Primarily, these activities have targeted dissident groups and individuals from the Iranian diaspora but have also extended to representatives of other nations such as Israel, SAPO said in a statement. "Such activities could be carried out with a view to harming Israeli and Jewish interests, targets, and activities in Sweden," it added.

Following a suspected shooting

incident near Israel's embassy in Stockholm in May, and the discovery of an explosive device outside the same embassy in January, Swedish police have increased security around Israeli and Jewish interests within the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024