The Life of Gangster Chhota Rajan: Crime and Punishment

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION: MDS17 PM-KANYAKUMARI-3RD LD MEDITATION **** PM Modi begins 'dhyan' at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Thursday evening, following completion of his two-months long high-pitch poll campaign across the country. **** DEL65 JK-4THLD ACCIDENT **** 22 killed, 57 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu Jammu: At least 22 people were killed and 57 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. **** CAL13 AS-FLOOD-SITUATION **** Assam flood situation grim, over 42,000 people affected Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam's eight districts remained grim with the water level of major rivers rising and inundating vast tracts of land on Thursday, following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said. **** ELN61 ELECTIONS-LD CAMPAIGNING END **** Campaigning for final phase of Lok Sabha polls ends Varanasi/Chandigarh: The high-pitched campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in 57 seats in seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh on June 1 ended Thursday evening. **** ELN94 ELECTIONS-CONG-VENUGOPAL-INTERVIEW **** Congress made election about 'rich vs poor' while BJP tried to create communal rift: K C Venugopal New Delhi: The mood of the country indicates it wants a change and the INDIA bloc will get good enough number of seats that will ensure it gets a clear-cut mandate and form a government, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Thursday. By Sanjeev Chopra **** BOM16 MH-COURT-ACCIDENT **** Porsche crash: Juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of woman, Pune cops tell court Pune: The blood samples of the 17-year-old involved in a crash of Porsche car that claimed two lives in the city were replaced with those of a woman in a bid to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident, police told a court on Thursday. **** DEL71 DL-FIRE-LD HOSPITAL-FIR **** Hospital fire: Delhi Police adds Juvenile Justice Act section to FIR New Delhi: The Delhi Police has added a section of the juvenile justice law to an FIR lodged in connection with a fire at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar that killed six newborns, officials said on Thursday. **** ELN95 ELECTIONS-PB-LD RAHUL **** Constitution reflects thinking of Guru Nanak, Bhagat Singh; under attack from BJP: Rahul Gandhi Nawanshahr (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday that the Constitution reflects the thinking of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and claimed that it is under attack from the BJP and the RSS. **** ELN77 ELECTIONS-HP-LD ADITYANATH YOGI **** Manifesto of Congress is manifesto of Muslim League: Yogi Adityanath in Himachal Shimla/Hamirpur: Dubbing the manifesto of the Congress as a manifesto of the Muslim league, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned the electorate that voting for the Congress would be like voting for the Muslim League. **** DEL69 2NDLD MONSOON **** Monsoon sets in early over Kerala, northeast New Delhi: Southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and northeastern region on Thursday, setting the stage for the four-month rainy season crucial for India's agriculture-based economy. **** DEL64 MEA-RAFAH-HEARTBREAKING **** Heartbreaking loss of civilian lives: India on Israeli airstrike in Rafah New Delhi: India on Thursday described as ''heartbreaking'' the loss of civilian lives in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and called for respecting international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict. **** BOM20 MH-BJP-2ND LD-AWHAD **** Maharashtra: BJP protests against NCP (SP) MLA Awhad for tearing up posters with Ambedkar photo Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, accusing him of insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. **** CAL11 AS-MODI-MAHATMA-COMPLAINT **** Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks Guwahati: National Award-winning filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman has filed a police complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi. **** LEGAL: LGD6 DL-HC-ELECTIONS-PM **** HC dismisses plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting 2024 LS polls New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying the allegations levelled are ''reckless'' and ''unsubstantiated''. **** LGD12 DL-COURT-2NDLD KEJRIWAL **** Excise case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal's regular bail plea New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. **** LGD10 UP-COURT-AZAM KHAN **** SP leader Azam Khan gets 10 years of jail in 2016 forced eviction case Rampur (UP): A court here on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan to 10 years of imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner. **** BOM21 MH-COURT-2ND LD CHHOTA RAJAN **** Chhota Rajan gets life term in 2001 murder of hotelier, his second after journalist J Dey's killing Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty here in 2001, over six years after he was handed a similar sentence in the killing of journalist J Dey. **** BUSINESS: DEL73 BIZ-PEAK-POWER-DEMAND **** Peak power demand at all time of 250 GW on Thursday New Delhi: India's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250 GW on Thursday, according to the power ministry. **** DEL63 BIZ-RELIANCE-TATA-TIME **** Reliance, Tata on TIME's list of world's most influential companies New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Tata Group have made it to the prestigious TIME's list of 100 World's Most Influential Companies of 2024. TIME called Reliance 'India's Juggernaut'. **** DEL56 BJP-LD S&P-ECONOMY **** S&P Global Ratings' report on India stamp of authority on success of Centre's policies: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hailed the S&P Global Ratings' report on India's growth prospects as a ''stamp of authority'' on the success of the Centre's policies and hit out at opposition parties, saying they cannot see it as they are blindfolded. **** FOREIGN: FGN50 PAK-ARMY **** Pakistan Army vows to defeat 'digital terrorism' Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Thursday vowed to defeat what it termed ''digital terrorism'', which aims to induce ''despondency'' in the country by pitching national institutions against each other through fake news and propaganda. **** FGN46 CHINA-TAIWAN-MILITARY **** 'Taiwan independence' means war, warns Chinese military Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday warned that ''Taiwan independence'' means war and said it was ready to take resolute actions to thwart foreign interference in support of ''separatist activities" in the estranged island. **** FGN60 PAK-IMRAN-BAJWA **** Imran Khan says his only regret was trusting then-Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has said that his only regret from his time in office was trusting Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing the former army chief of single-handedly spreading ''stories'' about him to secure a second extension as the military head. By Sajjad Hussain ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)