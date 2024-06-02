Left Menu

Ohio Street Shooting Leaves One Dead, 24 Injured

An early morning shooting in Akron, Ohio, resulted in one death and 24 injuries. The incident occurred shortly after midnight during a street party. Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have not made any arrests. Victims are being treated in local hospitals.

PTI | Akron | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:22 IST
An early morning shooting in Akron, Ohio, has left one person dead and 24 others injured, including some critically, according to local police.

The incident occurred just after midnight Sunday, during a street party where hundreds of attendees were present. Police reported finding dozens of bullet casings at the scene.

Capt Michael Miller of the Akron police stated that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and urged anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

