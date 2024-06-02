Left Menu

Delhi Minister Pleads for Water Amidst Severe Crisis

Delhi minister Atishi has appealed to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to release additional water to the national capital to address a severe water crisis exacerbated by unprecedented demand amid a heatwave. Opposition accuses her of politicizing the issue.

Updated: 02-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Atishi has urgently addressed letters to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, requesting immediate release of additional water as the national capital faces a severe water crisis.

The crisis is being driven by an unprecedented surge in water demand due to a heatwave with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

Atishi's appeal highlights the critical situation at the Wazirabad barrage, where water levels have significantly dropped, impacting the city's water treatment capacity.

In response, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi of politicizing the crisis. He asserted there is no shortage of raw water and urged her to focus on local water management issues.

