SP MLA Irfan Solanki Convicted in 19-Month-Old Harassment Case

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and four others have been convicted by an MP-MLA court in Kanpur for harassing a woman and setting her house on fire to seize her plot. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022. The quantum of punishment is to be pronounced on Friday.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:30 IST
Irfan Solanki
In a significant development, an MP-MLA court in Kanpur on Monday convicted Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and four other individuals on charges of harassing a woman and setting her house ablaze in an attempt to illegally acquire her plot. This incident dates back to November 7, 2022, according to a senior police official.

Judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi has scheduled the case's next hearing for this Friday, where he is expected to announce the sentencing. The accused, including Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, builder Shauqat Ali, Mohammad Sharif, and Izrail alias 'Aate wala', have a documented criminal history, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar.

Irfan Solanki and Rizwan have been incarcerated since December 2, 2022, after surrendering to authorities once charges of rioting and arson were filed. Solanki, a four-time MLA, is presently held in Maharajganj jail.

