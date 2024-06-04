SP MLA Irfan Solanki Convicted in 19-Month-Old Harassment Case

In a significant development, an MP-MLA court in Kanpur on Monday convicted Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and four other individuals on charges of harassing a woman and setting her house ablaze in an attempt to illegally acquire her plot. This incident dates back to November 7, 2022, according to a senior police official.

Judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi has scheduled the case's next hearing for this Friday, where he is expected to announce the sentencing. The accused, including Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, builder Shauqat Ali, Mohammad Sharif, and Izrail alias 'Aate wala', have a documented criminal history, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar.

Irfan Solanki and Rizwan have been incarcerated since December 2, 2022, after surrendering to authorities once charges of rioting and arson were filed. Solanki, a four-time MLA, is presently held in Maharajganj jail.

