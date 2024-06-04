Left Menu

Senate Democrats Push for Nationwide Access to IVF Amid Election-Year Battle

Senate Democrats are renewing efforts to ensure nationwide access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). Senator Tammy Duckworth introduced the Right to IVF Act to make IVF more accessible, especially through insurance. Despite a similar GOP proposal, neither bill is expected to pass. The push highlights Republican resistance to federal reproductive care protections ahead of the presidential election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:53 IST
Senate Democrats are renewing efforts to ensure nationwide access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), releasing legislation as part of an election year to expose Republican resistance to reproductive care protections.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who has used fertility treatment, introduced the Right to IVF Act, aiming to enhance access through insurance for the general public, military members, and veterans. Despite a similar GOP proposal, bipartisan support sufficient to pass these bills remains unlikely.

Democrats are using this legislative push to demonstrate Republican unwillingness to support federal reproductive care protections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suggests this could be pivotal in the upcoming presidential campaign, positioning Joe Biden as a strong advocate for women's reproductive rights against Donald Trump's opposition.

