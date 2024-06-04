Left Menu

Taiwan President Vows to Preserve Tiananmen Memory

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te pledges to preserve the memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, emphasizing democracy and freedom. Commemorating the event, which remains a taboo topic in China, Lai aims to reach out to Chinese democracy supporters and counter authoritarianism. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 07:20 IST
Taiwan President Vows to Preserve Tiananmen Memory
Lai Ching-te

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Tuesday said he will work hard to make historical memory last forever and reach out to everyone who cares about Chinese democracy, on the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

The events on and around the central Beijing square on June 4, 1989, when Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led pro-democracy demonstrations, are a taboo topic in China and the anniversary is not marked or publicly discussed. Public commemorations now take place in overseas cities including Taipei where senior Taiwan government leaders sometimes use the anniversary to criticise China and urge it to face up to what it did.

Lai said in a post on Facebook that it is important to respond to authoritarianism with freedom and that the memory of June 4th will not disappear. "This reminds us that democracy and freedom do not come easily and that we must build consensus with democracy and responds to authoritarianism with freedom," Lai wrote.

"The memory of June 4th will not disappear in the torrent of history. We will continue to work hard to make this historical memory last forever and move everyone who cares about Chinese democracy." China detests Lai and calls him a "separatist".

Last month China carried out war games around Taiwan in what it said was "punishment" for Lai's separatism. Lai and his government reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future. Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024