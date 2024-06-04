Left Menu

High-Stakes Voting in Jammu and Udhampur

The counting of votes for the Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir started amid tight security and extensive camera surveillance. There are 34 candidates in the fray from various parties. Counting takes place at selected colleges with multi-tier security and constant CCTV monitoring.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:54 IST
High-Stakes Voting in Jammu and Udhampur
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for the Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday. The process is being conducted amid a three-tier security cordon and extensive camera surveillance at counting centres.

There are 34 candidates vying for the seats, including prominent figures such as senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla of the Congress.

Counting operations are set up at the Polytechnic College and M.A.M. College in Jammu, with the Government Degree College Kathua serving as the counting centre for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Each centre boasts multi-tier security measures and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, ensuring a secure and transparent counting process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024