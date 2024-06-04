High-Stakes Voting in Jammu and Udhampur

The counting of votes for the Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday. The process is being conducted amid a three-tier security cordon and extensive camera surveillance at counting centres.

There are 34 candidates vying for the seats, including prominent figures such as senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla of the Congress.

Counting operations are set up at the Polytechnic College and M.A.M. College in Jammu, with the Government Degree College Kathua serving as the counting centre for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Each centre boasts multi-tier security measures and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, ensuring a secure and transparent counting process.

