Ronald Lamola condemns brutal killing of two children in Gauteng

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has strongly condemned the brutal killing of two children in Soshanguve, Gauteng. The tragic incident occurred when gunmen, allegedly targeting their father, set fire to the shack where the children, aged four and seven, were staying. The suspects had reportedly already shot six other individuals at a nearby shebeen, resulting in two fatalities.

Lamola expressed outrage at the timing of the attack, noting that it occurred during Child Protection Week, emphasizing the urgent need for swift law enforcement action to apprehend the perpetrators. He called for the full weight of the law to be applied to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated a manhunt for the alleged perpetrators.

In addition to the incident in Soshanguve, Lamola also condemned another act of violence in Glenmore, KwaZulu-Natal, where family members were reportedly killed due to their support of Palestine. Lamola denounced this senseless violence, emphasizing that it constitutes a direct assault on South Africa's constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom of association, expression, and political choice.

He called for a thorough investigation and prosecution to ensure that justice is served in this case as well.