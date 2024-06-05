Turkey's Diplomatic Plea: Protect Uyghur Rights, Respect Cultural Values

In a recent diplomatic engagement, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on Chinese authorities to safeguard the cultural rights of the minority Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. This appeal underscores the significant cultural and ethnic ties between Turkey and the Uyghur community.

Fidan's three-day visit to China marked a historic first, as he traveled to Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang—places no Turkish official had visited since President Erdogan's trip in 2012. During his meetings with Chinese counterparts, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng, Fidan stressed the sensitivities of the Turkish people and the broader Islamic community regarding Uyghur rights.

While acknowledging China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Fidan emphasized that addressing concerns about Uyghur cultural rights would benefit everyone. His visit also aimed at balancing a trade imbalance favoring China by encouraging the import of Turkish agricultural goods, increasing Chinese investments, and boosting tourism to Turkey.

