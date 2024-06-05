Shiv Sena's Mahesh Gaikwad Receives Death Threat on Social Media

Kalyan city's Shiv Sena chief, Mahesh Gaikwad, claimed on Wednesday that he has received a death threat via social media. Gaikwad had previously been injured earlier this year when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot him at a police station, an incident for which Ganpat is currently detained in Taloja jail.

The new threat, received through Facebook, stated that while Ganpat Gaikwad had inflicted four bullet wounds, the latest perpetrator intended to fire eight rounds, according to Mahesh's complaint at the Kolsewadi police station. The police have assured swift action against the culprit.

Addressing reporters about this alarming development, Gaikwad expressed his confidence in the authorities to ensure his safety and take necessary measures against the threat.

