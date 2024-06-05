Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Mahesh Gaikwad Receives Death Threat on Social Media

Mahesh Gaikwad, Kalyan city's Shiv Sena chief, reported receiving a death threat from a social media user. Earlier this year, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had shot him inside a police station. The Kolsewadi police have assured Mahesh that action will be taken, and Ganpat is currently in Taloja jail.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan city's Shiv Sena chief, Mahesh Gaikwad, claimed on Wednesday that he has received a death threat via social media. Gaikwad had previously been injured earlier this year when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot him at a police station, an incident for which Ganpat is currently detained in Taloja jail.

The new threat, received through Facebook, stated that while Ganpat Gaikwad had inflicted four bullet wounds, the latest perpetrator intended to fire eight rounds, according to Mahesh's complaint at the Kolsewadi police station. The police have assured swift action against the culprit.

Addressing reporters about this alarming development, Gaikwad expressed his confidence in the authorities to ensure his safety and take necessary measures against the threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

