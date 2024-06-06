Left Menu

UAE Leader Meets Taliban Official Wanted By US, Sparking International Debate

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met Taliban's interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is wanted by the US. The meeting underscores differing global approaches to the Taliban, particularly as the group continues to impose strict restrictions on women in Afghanistan despite international condemnation.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 07:04 IST
UAE Leader Meets Taliban Official Wanted By US, Sparking International Debate
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move that highlights the growing international divide around the Taliban, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban official with a $10 million US bounty on his head.

The UAE leader's meeting with Haqqani, who is implicated in attacks killing Americans, underscores the varied diplomatic approaches nations are taking toward the Taliban since their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan.

Although the West has refused to recognize the Taliban-led government, countries in the Middle East are increasingly engaging with them, raising questions about regional stability and human rights, especially concerning women's roles under Taliban rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024