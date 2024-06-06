UAE Leader Meets Taliban Official Wanted By US, Sparking International Debate
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met Taliban's interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is wanted by the US. The meeting underscores differing global approaches to the Taliban, particularly as the group continues to impose strict restrictions on women in Afghanistan despite international condemnation.
In a move that highlights the growing international divide around the Taliban, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban official with a $10 million US bounty on his head.
The UAE leader's meeting with Haqqani, who is implicated in attacks killing Americans, underscores the varied diplomatic approaches nations are taking toward the Taliban since their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan.
Although the West has refused to recognize the Taliban-led government, countries in the Middle East are increasingly engaging with them, raising questions about regional stability and human rights, especially concerning women's roles under Taliban rule.
