UAE Leader Meets Taliban Official Wanted By US, Sparking International Debate

In a move that highlights the growing international divide around the Taliban, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban official with a $10 million US bounty on his head.

The UAE leader's meeting with Haqqani, who is implicated in attacks killing Americans, underscores the varied diplomatic approaches nations are taking toward the Taliban since their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan.

Although the West has refused to recognize the Taliban-led government, countries in the Middle East are increasingly engaging with them, raising questions about regional stability and human rights, especially concerning women's roles under Taliban rule.

