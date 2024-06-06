Left Menu

Griffiths Highlights Power Politics Hampering Humanitarian Aid in Conflict Zones

In a revealing interview, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths criticizes leaders in conflict zones for prioritizing power over people. As he prepares to step down, he underscores the critical need for effective political diplomacy in places like Gaza. He also highlights funding shortfalls and climate change as growing humanitarian challenges.

In an exclusive interview, Martin Griffiths, the outgoing UN humanitarian chief, condemned the actions of leaders in conflict zones, accusing them of prioritizing power over addressing civilian needs. He emphasized that this negligence endangers the lives of aid workers and civilians alike.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sharply illustrates the shortcomings of current political efforts. Griffiths highlighted that despite efforts from numerous governments, conditions on the ground remain dire. The UN has continuously urged Israel to facilitate aid delivery, a call that has largely gone unheeded.

Griffiths also pointed out that climate change is now rivalling armed conflict as a major driver of humanitarian crises worldwide. With funding from donors at its lowest in years, he stressed the need for increased international support to address these escalating challenges.

