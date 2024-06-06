Elderly Developer Duped of Crores by Family in Thane

A 90-year-old developer from Thane city, Maharashtra, has accused his daughter, her husband, and their two sons of duping him of Rs 9.37 crore.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly sold 13 of his flats, pocketed Rs 5.88 crore, siphoned Rs 3 crore from his bank account, and took his wife's jewellery worth Rs 49 lakh. When questioned, they reportedly threatened and abused the elderly couple.

The police have registered a case under multiple IPC sections, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal intimidation. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full scope of the alleged fraud.

