CISF Constable Suspended After Allegedly Slapping MP Kangana Ranaut

In a shocking incident at Chandigarh airport, newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday. The constable has been promptly suspended, and an FIR has been filed against her.

According to officials, the CISF constable reportedly assaulted Ranaut during a security frisking before she boarded her flight to Delhi. This altercation is believed to stem from Kangana's controversial remarks about Khalistan during the farmers' agitation, though details of the full incident remain unclear.

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, defeated her nearest Congress rival by a significant margin of over 74,000 votes.

