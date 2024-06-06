Left Menu

CBI Nabs Delhi Sales Tax Officer in Bribery Scandal

The CBI has arrested Sunil, a sales tax officer of the Delhi government, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a tax consultant. Sunil demanded Rs one lakh initially, but after negotiations, reduced it. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:21 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Sunil, a Class-II Sales Tax Officer, for accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe from a tax consultant. Sunil, stationed at ward number 95, zone-eight in the Delhi government, had initially demanded Rs one lakh to resolve an Input Tax Credit (ITC) issue for the consultant's client.

The officer reportedly contributed to halting the proceedings for the cancellation of the client's agency registration. After negotiations, he agreed to a reduced sum of Rs 40,000, according to a CBI spokesperson.

Acting on a complaint from the consultant, the CBI caught Sunil red-handed accepting the bribe, leading to his arrest. Searches were subsequently conducted at his residential and office premises in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

