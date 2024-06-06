U.S. Sanctions on 'Lion's Den' Militant Group in West Bank
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on the 'Lion's Den' Palestinian militant group, citing attacks on Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022. The announcement was made by department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who did not name any individuals subject to the sanctions.
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Thursday on the so-called "Lion's Den" Palestinian militant group in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the department said. In a statement announcing the action, department spokesperson Matthew Miller cited attacks by the group on Israelis as well as Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022.
The statement did not name any individuals being subject to sanctions.
