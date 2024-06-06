Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on 'Lion's Den' Militant Group in West Bank

The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on the 'Lion's Den' Palestinian militant group, citing attacks on Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022. The announcement was made by department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who did not name any individuals subject to the sanctions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Thursday on the so-called "Lion's Den" Palestinian militant group in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the department said. In a statement announcing the action, department spokesperson Matthew Miller cited attacks by the group on Israelis as well as Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022.

The statement did not name any individuals being subject to sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

