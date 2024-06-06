Teenage Girl's Grim Fate: Trafficked, Raped, and Murdered

The body of a teenage girl, allegedly raped and murdered after being trafficked to Bihar, was exhumed in Jharkhand, a police official confirmed on Thursday.

The unidentified remains, buried in her native village under Ramgarh police station of Palamu district, belonged to a 13-year-old from the Korwa tribal community.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother, police exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for a post-mortem examination, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Medininagar, Manibhushan Prasad, reported. The mother alleged her daughter was raped and murdered after being trafficked to Sasaram, approximately 200 km from their village.

The girl, who had lost her father, stayed with a relative in her village. Exploiting her vulnerability, a man from the same village trafficked her to Sasaram under the pretext of securing her a job at a brick kiln eight months prior. The girl's mother accused the kiln owner of being involved in the crime. A police team has been dispatched to Sasaram to further investigate.

