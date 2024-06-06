Left Menu

Pakistan SC Reserves Verdict in Anti-Corruption Laws Case

Pakistan's Supreme Court has reserved judgment on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition challenging tweaks in anti-corruption laws. A five-judge bench concluded hearings on the federal government's intra-court appeal and reserved the decision. The date for the final announcement remains undetermined.

06-06-2024
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the case challenging amendments in anti-corruption laws, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the petitioner. The hearing was led by a five-judge bench including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and despite Khan's appeals via video link, the court focused strictly on the legal amendments. The justices have concluded their deliberations, leaving the announcement date pending.

The amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were initially nullified by a three-member bench last year, prompting the federal government to file an intra-court appeal. Khan, appearing from Adiala Jail, appeared unprepared for discussing the specifics of the NAB laws, often derailing into political matters which were curtailed by the judges.

With the live streaming of the hearing banned, proceedings remained confidential. The reserved verdict marks a significant moment in Pakistan's legal and political landscape, yet the timing of its release remains undecided.

