Minister Tarar Dismisses Claims of Imran Khan's Jail Inconveniences, Labels His Stay as Holiday

Pakistan's Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, refutes PTI's claims of mistreatment of Imran Khan in jail, describing his stay more as a 'holiday.' Accusations of division within PTI intensify as leaders blame each other for access restrictions to Khan, fueling political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:20 IST
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar (Image: X@TararAttaullah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a biting retort to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) allegations, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan enjoys unparalleled leniency during his jail term. Speaking on a popular talk show, Tarar remarked that Khan seems more on a holiday than facing serious jail time.

Despite accusations and unrest within PTI ranks over limited access to Khan, Tarar highlighted the former Prime Minister's frequent permissions to meet visitors. He clarified that in contrast to PTI's claims, Khan's incarceration stems from a corruption charge and is anything but a vacation.

Furthermore, amidst claims of infighting within PTI attributed to conflicting factions led by Khan's sister and wife, Tarar criticized the party's lack of clear communication. Disputes over meeting permissions hint at deeper fractures, leaving the government's commitment to respect coalition allies, like the Pakistan People's Party, in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

