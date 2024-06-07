UN Urges Belarus to Probe Prisoner Tortures and Deaths

The United Nations has issued a stern call to Belarusian authorities, demanding investigations into the alleged torture and deaths of political prisoners. The UN special rapporteur's report on Belarus reveals that five detainees, convicted on dubious political charges, died in custody without autopsies. This raises serious concerns about arbitrary deprivation of life by state authorities.

The report insists on prompt, effective, impartial, and transparent investigations into these deaths. Human rights advocates are particularly alarmed about several opposition figures, lawyers, and activists whose fates remain unknown for over a year. According to the Viasna human rights center, 1,401 political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, are currently detained in Belarusian prisons.

Criticism extends to the inhumane conditions within these jails, where political prisoners reportedly face torture and degrading treatment. Marked with a yellow badge, many are kept in solitary confinement and cut off from the outside world. The report highlights President Alexander Lukashenko's severe crackdown on dissent following his controversial 2020 election win, which has led to a 'targeted eradication' of civil society in Belarus.

