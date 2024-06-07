Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Intensive Conflict

A recent Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians resulted in the deaths of at least 33 people, including women and children. The Israeli military stated that Hamas militants were operating from within the school. This incident further highlights the severe consequences civilians face amid escalating conflicts.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Intensive Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

An Israeli strike early on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including women and children, local health officials reported. The Israeli military claimed Hamas militants were operating from the school. This incident is the latest example of the severe civilian toll as Israel widens its offensive.

The al-Sardi School, managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), was sheltering Palestinians who had fled from the north. Witnesses described the predawn strike and its horrific aftermath. Hospital records initially indicated that nine women and 14 children were killed but were later revised to three women, nine children, and 21 men.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, said the strike targeted militants using three classrooms, based on concrete intelligence. He asserted that the attack occurred only after ensuring no women or children were inside those rooms. However, evidence to support this claim was not provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024