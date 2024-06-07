Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Intensive Conflict

An Israeli strike early on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including women and children, local health officials reported. The Israeli military claimed Hamas militants were operating from the school. This incident is the latest example of the severe civilian toll as Israel widens its offensive.

The al-Sardi School, managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), was sheltering Palestinians who had fled from the north. Witnesses described the predawn strike and its horrific aftermath. Hospital records initially indicated that nine women and 14 children were killed but were later revised to three women, nine children, and 21 men.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, said the strike targeted militants using three classrooms, based on concrete intelligence. He asserted that the attack occurred only after ensuring no women or children were inside those rooms. However, evidence to support this claim was not provided.

